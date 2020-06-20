All apartments in Greeley
Location

1326 63rd Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1780583.

This stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Fox Run will welcome you with 2,300 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.

Nearby schools include Monfort Elementary School, Franklin Middle School, and Northridge High School.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1780583.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.970rent.com
970-400-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 63rd Avenue have any available units?
1326 63rd Avenue has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1326 63rd Avenue have?
Some of 1326 63rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 63rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1326 63rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 63rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1326 63rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1326 63rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1326 63rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1326 63rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1326 63rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 63rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1326 63rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1326 63rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1326 63rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 63rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 63rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1326 63rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1326 63rd Avenue has units with air conditioning.
