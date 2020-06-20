1326 63rd Avenue ·

Amenities

This stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Fox Run will welcome you with 2,300 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.



Nearby schools include Monfort Elementary School, Franklin Middle School, and Northridge High School.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1780583.



