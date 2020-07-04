915 Lakeside Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Impressive executive Lakeside home in Grand Junction.,Colorado



This exceptional 3200+ square feet residence abounds with natural light and luxurious amenities throughout. The main level features vaulted ceilings, expansive windows, built in book cases, gas log fireplace, central vacuum, a grand kitchen, dining area, living room, guest bathroom, utility room, the private master suite with steam shower, a large hot tub/spa, huge walk in closet and its own office/den/study. The walk-out lower level features two large bedrooms with walk-in closet, two bathrooms, a large storage area and another multi-purpose room. Nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, enjoy the lake view, mature landscaping with sprinkler system, relax on the covered deck and patio areas, take a stroll along the trail around the lake!

