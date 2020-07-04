All apartments in Grand Junction
915 Lakeside Court
915 Lakeside Court

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

915 Lakeside Court, Grand Junction, CO 81506

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3286 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Impressive executive Lakeside home in Grand Junction.,Colorado

This exceptional 3200+ square feet residence abounds with natural light and luxurious amenities throughout. The main level features vaulted ceilings, expansive windows, built in book cases, gas log fireplace, central vacuum, a grand kitchen, dining area, living room, guest bathroom, utility room, the private master suite with steam shower, a large hot tub/spa, huge walk in closet and its own office/den/study. The walk-out lower level features two large bedrooms with walk-in closet, two bathrooms, a large storage area and another multi-purpose room. Nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, enjoy the lake view, mature landscaping with sprinkler system, relax on the covered deck and patio areas, take a stroll along the trail around the lake!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Lakeside Court have any available units?
915 Lakeside Court has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 915 Lakeside Court have?
Some of 915 Lakeside Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Lakeside Court currently offering any rent specials?
915 Lakeside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Lakeside Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 Lakeside Court is pet friendly.
Does 915 Lakeside Court offer parking?
Yes, 915 Lakeside Court offers parking.
Does 915 Lakeside Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Lakeside Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Lakeside Court have a pool?
No, 915 Lakeside Court does not have a pool.
Does 915 Lakeside Court have accessible units?
No, 915 Lakeside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Lakeside Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Lakeside Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Lakeside Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 915 Lakeside Court has units with air conditioning.
