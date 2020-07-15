All apartments in Grand Junction
2659 Paradise Drive

2659 Paradise Drive · (970) 263-5438 ext. 5
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2659 Paradise Drive, Grand Junction, CO 81506
Paradise Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2659 Paradise Drive · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1963 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
4 Bedroom 3 Bath Family Home North GJ - Spacious home has 1963 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. New carpet, linoleum and paint through out. Large living room. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and lots of cupboard space. Dining room has sliding doors leading out to the deck and landscaped back yard. Master bedroom and bath is upstairs with two other bedrooms and full bath. Downstairs has a forth bedroom, 3/4 bath, laundry room and family room with fireplace. Sliding doors in the family room lead out to another patio and the back yard. Front and back yards are beautifully landscaped and terraced. Home is on a corner lot with attached oversized two car garage. Schools include Pomona Elementary, West Middle School and Grand Junction High School. Tenant pay gas and electric, water, sewer, trash and recycling is included in rent. Small dogs under 25 pounds with owner approval and additional pet deposit and pet rent. No cats, No Smoking, No Students and No Roommates. Monthly $10 admin fee is in addtition to rent.

**Apply now at www.gjrent.com or call 970-263-5438 ext 5 for more information**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5874653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

