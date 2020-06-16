All apartments in Grand Junction
Find more places like 1911 N. 10th St Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Junction, CO
/
1911 N. 10th St Unit B
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1911 N. 10th St Unit B

1911 North 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Junction
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1911 North 10th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Super Cute 4 Bed/2 Bath Completely Remodeled Downstairs Unit - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! - MOVE IN Special --> Sign a lease by 5-15-20 and receive a 1 week credit!!

This completely remodeled downstairs unit is right across from the baseball field at CMU!! Good size rooms and an awesome open kitchen. Washer & Dryer included. A/C and Forced air heat. Water, Sewer and Trash included. Tenants responsible for Gas & Electric. Lawn care is provided!! NO PETS & NO SMOKING.

AVAILABLE 5/29/2020
lease till May 2021 (no short-term)
**UNIT OCCUPIED need 24 hour notice to show**

If you would like to schedule a showing of this property please use this link:https://calendly.com/cindy-dickey
*** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else***

If you are interested in applying for this property please click here: https://eclipsepropertymanagement.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/104407/new

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 N. 10th St Unit B have any available units?
1911 N. 10th St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Junction, CO.
What amenities does 1911 N. 10th St Unit B have?
Some of 1911 N. 10th St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 N. 10th St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1911 N. 10th St Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 N. 10th St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1911 N. 10th St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Junction.
Does 1911 N. 10th St Unit B offer parking?
No, 1911 N. 10th St Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1911 N. 10th St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1911 N. 10th St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 N. 10th St Unit B have a pool?
No, 1911 N. 10th St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1911 N. 10th St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1911 N. 10th St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 N. 10th St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 N. 10th St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 N. 10th St Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1911 N. 10th St Unit B has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grand Junction 2 BedroomsGrand Junction Apartments with Balcony
Grand Junction Apartments with GarageGrand Junction Apartments with Parking
Grand Junction Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Clifton, CORifle, CO
Fruitvale, CO
Fruita, CO