1546 Elm Ave Available 07/01/20 Central location 3 bedroom 2 bath house - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042



Available approximately 07/01/20 (subject to change) - Centrally located off 15th St and Elm Ave just north of North Ave is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house. The kitchen includes a gas range, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is washer/dryer hookups and a carport. The front and backyard is fenced.



Utilities - tenant pays all (water, sewer, trash, gas and electric)



No Smoking / No Pets / Students welcome with Qualifying Guarantor



Schools:

Orchard Elementary

East Middle

Grand Junction High



To qualify to rent from us:

All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)

Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent

All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.

If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.



www.freedomprop.com

Dena Watson - Managing Broker



