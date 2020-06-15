All apartments in Grand Junction
1546 Elm Ave

1546 Elm Avenue · (970) 279-4346
Location

1546 Elm Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1546 Elm Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1546 Elm Ave Available 07/01/20 Central location 3 bedroom 2 bath house - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042

Available approximately 07/01/20 (subject to change) - Centrally located off 15th St and Elm Ave just north of North Ave is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house. The kitchen includes a gas range, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is washer/dryer hookups and a carport. The front and backyard is fenced.

Utilities - tenant pays all (water, sewer, trash, gas and electric)

No Smoking / No Pets / Students welcome with Qualifying Guarantor

Schools:
Orchard Elementary
East Middle
Grand Junction High

To qualify to rent from us:
All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)
Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent
All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.
If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.

www.freedomprop.com
Dena Watson - Managing Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2266675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

