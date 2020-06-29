All apartments in Golden
Find more places like 1717 W 17th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Golden, CO
/
1717 W 17th Dr
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:03 PM

1717 W 17th Dr

1717 West 17th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Golden
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1717 West 17th Drive, Golden, CO 80401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Hardwood floors, freshly renovated home
Easy access to 6th Ave., C470 & I-70
Large deck and garden area, office space in basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 W 17th Dr have any available units?
1717 W 17th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 1717 W 17th Dr have?
Some of 1717 W 17th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 W 17th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1717 W 17th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 W 17th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 W 17th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1717 W 17th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1717 W 17th Dr offers parking.
Does 1717 W 17th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 W 17th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 W 17th Dr have a pool?
No, 1717 W 17th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1717 W 17th Dr have accessible units?
No, 1717 W 17th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 W 17th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 W 17th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 W 17th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1717 W 17th Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way
Golden, CO 80401
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr
Golden, CO 80401
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd
Golden, CO 80401
Altitude
303 Jackson Dr
Golden, CO 80403

Similar Pages

Golden 1 BedroomsGolden 2 Bedrooms
Golden 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGolden Apartments with Parking
Golden Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO
Evans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Golden Proper

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado School of MinesUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College