Home
/
Golden, CO
/
1717 W 17th Dr
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:03 PM
1717 W 17th Dr
1717 West 17th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1717 West 17th Drive, Golden, CO 80401
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Hardwood floors, freshly renovated home
Easy access to 6th Ave., C470 & I-70
Large deck and garden area, office space in basement
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1717 W 17th Dr have any available units?
1717 W 17th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Golden, CO
.
What amenities does 1717 W 17th Dr have?
Some of 1717 W 17th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1717 W 17th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1717 W 17th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 W 17th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 W 17th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1717 W 17th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1717 W 17th Dr offers parking.
Does 1717 W 17th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 W 17th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 W 17th Dr have a pool?
No, 1717 W 17th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1717 W 17th Dr have accessible units?
No, 1717 W 17th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 W 17th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 W 17th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 W 17th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1717 W 17th Dr has units with air conditioning.
