1200 Golden Cir # 304

Remolded 1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 160262
This one bedroom one bathroom condo is available now. The unit features Oak kitchen cabinets, corian countertops, and stainless steel appliances which include stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. The unit also features engineered wood flooring throughout, 4 large closets, balcony overlooking small lake, ac unit, and baseboard heating. Heat, water, sewer, trash and snow removal are included. Electricity is tenant responsibility.There is laundry on site, and same floor. Pets under 20lbs are allowed. The apartment community has much to offer such as a clubhouse, pool, hot tub, sauna, pool tables, exercise room, game room. Near the unit is the light rail, minutes away from Look out mountain, and easy access to I-70. Contact our office to schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more information at http://www.rentabr.com/lakewood-homes-for-rent#ad/1016241 Associated Broker Realty
