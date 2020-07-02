All apartments in Golden
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

1200 Golden Cir # 304

1200 Golden Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Golden Circle, Golden, CO 80401

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
Remolded 1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 160262

This one bedroom one bathroom condo is available now. The unit features Oak kitchen cabinets, corian countertops, and stainless steel appliances which include stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. The unit also features engineered wood flooring throughout, 4 large closets, balcony overlooking small lake, ac unit, and baseboard heating. Heat, water, sewer, trash and snow removal are included. Electricity is tenant responsibility.There is laundry on site, and same floor. Pets under 20lbs are allowed. The apartment community has much to offer such as a clubhouse, pool, hot tub, sauna, pool tables, exercise room, game room. Near the unit is the light rail, minutes away from Look out mountain, and easy access to I-70. Contact our office to schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more information at http://www.rentabr.com/lakewood-homes-for-rent#ad/1016241 Associated Broker Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160262p
Property Id 160262

(RLNE5172638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Golden Cir # 304 have any available units?
1200 Golden Cir # 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 1200 Golden Cir # 304 have?
Some of 1200 Golden Cir # 304's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Golden Cir # 304 currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Golden Cir # 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Golden Cir # 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Golden Cir # 304 is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Golden Cir # 304 offer parking?
No, 1200 Golden Cir # 304 does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Golden Cir # 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Golden Cir # 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Golden Cir # 304 have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Golden Cir # 304 has a pool.
Does 1200 Golden Cir # 304 have accessible units?
No, 1200 Golden Cir # 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Golden Cir # 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Golden Cir # 304 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Golden Cir # 304 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1200 Golden Cir # 304 has units with air conditioning.

