1150 Golden Circle

One of the only 4 units in the building that has a walkout back patio with a private storage shed, south facing with lots of natural lighting, great view of pond, wildlife, mountains and green space. Stacked washer and dryer in the unit, dishwasher, new garbage disposal, cable ready, secure building. Designated parking space front row close to entrance. Rent includes use of a full workout facility, indoor/outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, game room, library, party room at club house. Heat, water, sewer and trash paid by owner. Close access to 6th Ave, C470, and light rail for easy commuting! Red Rocks and Apex Parks nearby.



Available now. $1,250/month rent. $1,250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Susie at 303-501-0333 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.