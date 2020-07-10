All apartments in Golden
1150 Golden Circle
1150 Golden Circle

1150 Golden Circle · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Location

1150 Golden Circle, Golden, CO 80401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
1 bed - 1 bath unfurnished condo in Golden.
One of the only 4 units in the building that has a walkout back patio with a private storage shed, south facing with lots of natural lighting, great view of pond, wildlife, mountains and green space. Stacked washer and dryer in the unit, dishwasher, new garbage disposal, cable ready, secure building. Designated parking space front row close to entrance. Rent includes use of a full workout facility, indoor/outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, game room, library, party room at club house. Heat, water, sewer and trash paid by owner. Close access to 6th Ave, C470, and light rail for easy commuting! Red Rocks and Apex Parks nearby.

Click on Goldenridgecondos.com for more photos of amenities

Available now. $1,250/month rent. $1,250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Susie at 303-501-0333 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Golden Circle have any available units?
1150 Golden Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 1150 Golden Circle have?
Some of 1150 Golden Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Golden Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Golden Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Golden Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1150 Golden Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden.
Does 1150 Golden Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1150 Golden Circle offers parking.
Does 1150 Golden Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1150 Golden Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Golden Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1150 Golden Circle has a pool.
Does 1150 Golden Circle have accessible units?
No, 1150 Golden Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Golden Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 Golden Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1150 Golden Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1150 Golden Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

