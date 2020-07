Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard fire pit playground bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly internet access trash valet

Six Canyon apartments put modern sophistication within reach. Featuring one- and two-bedroom apartments inspired by natures elements featuring cool earth tones throughout, granite kitchen countertops, stylish cabinetry, upgraded stainless appliances, and private balconies. Plus, within our intimate 116-unit apartment community, youll also find a rooftop lounge complete with grills and a fire pit; bicycle storage, washroom and repair stations; and so much more.