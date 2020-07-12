11 Apartments for rent in Glenwood Springs, CO with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glenwood Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
42 Units Available
Six Canyon
52080 Hwy 6, Glenwood Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
Six Canyon apartments put modern sophistication within reach.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1017 Colorado Ave A
1017 Colorado Avenue, Glenwood Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Spacious home in Downtown - Property Id: 89486 Beautiful property in downtown. Walking distance to most places. Nice fenced in yard. Garage space available. Close to schools and parks. Renters Insurance is required...

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2822 Hager #B
2822 Hager Lane, Glenwood Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1176 sqft
2822 Hager #B Available 09/01/20 COZY FURNISHED CONDO - GREAT VIEWS & ACCESS TO THE RIVER! - This furnished two (2) bedroom unit features an open and spacious layout with a wood burning fireplace and patio that overlooks the park like common area.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2015 Blake Avenue
2015 Blake Avenue, Glenwood Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
966 sqft
3rd Floor Glenwood Plaza Condo across from Valley View hospital with assigned parking space and storage room, private deck and quiet living. Elevator access available. No Pets per HOA. No smoking Available Now.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
62 County Road 135 - 2
62 County Road 135, Glenwood Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartments available August 2020 (availability dates subject to change due to construction). Conveniently located in West Glenwood Springs across the street from a bus stop.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3201 SUNSET RIDGE
3201 Sunset Ridge Court, Glenwood Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
916 sqft
2BD/2BA CONDO W/ GARAGE! - This 2BD/2BA features a spacious layout with a deck off of the dining room which offers mountain views, washer/dryer hookups, and a full bathroom that connects to the hallway and the bedroom! Great layout! Offers

1 of 16

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1545 Breen Alley
1545 Breen Alley, Glenwood Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1514 sqft
3 Bedroom end unit townhome with upgrades throughout, new flooring, large bedrooms and low exterior maintenance. No Pets. No Smoking. Available April 1st. Security Deposit $2,400.

1 of 28

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
2600 Oakhurst Court
2600 Oakhurst South Court, Glenwood Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1419 sqft
Spacious two-bedroom with family room or three-bedroom townhome with walk-in closets. This freshly updated home has granite counters, marble tiles, new carpet, fresh paint, and new luxury vinyl tile. Small fenced yard and two parking spaces.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3102 Sunset Ridge Ct.
3102 Sunset Ridge Court, Glenwood Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1 Bed, 1 Bath partially furnished condo with spectacular views! - Partially Furnished 1Bed, 1Bath sunny, south facing West Glenwood condo. 2-car tandem garage with room for gear and storage.
Results within 10 miles of Glenwood Springs

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
646 River View Drive #903
646 River View Drive, Garfield County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1056 sqft
PRIVATE 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo - 2 Bed, 2 Bath condo with and oversized, heated 1-car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1
410 River View Drive, New Castle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1220 sqft
Main level unit at Riverpark! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage. Tenant pays for electric. Main Level, 2 car garage
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Glenwood Springs, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glenwood Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

