All apartments in Glenwood Springs
Find more places like 3201 SUNSET RIDGE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenwood Springs, CO
/
3201 SUNSET RIDGE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:07 AM

3201 SUNSET RIDGE

3201 Sunset Ridge Court · (970) 945-7266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glenwood Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3201 Sunset Ridge Court, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3201 SUNSET RIDGE · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 916 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2BD/2BA CONDO W/ GARAGE! - This 2BD/2BA features a spacious layout with a deck off of the dining room which offers mountain views, washer/dryer hookups, and a full bathroom that connects to the hallway and the bedroom! Great layout! Offers ski-waxing/bike-tuning bench, storage space for kayaks and other toys. This property is located in West Glenwood Springs at the Sunset Ridge Villas Condos. (Available through July 1st, 2020 with an option to renew for a full year!)

Utilities:
Gas
Electric
Water/Sewer (Monthly & Quarterly)

Pets:
No Pets Please

Parking:
The garage is a tandem garage where vehicles must be able to fit in the garage as there is no common area parking available for each unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3414971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 SUNSET RIDGE have any available units?
3201 SUNSET RIDGE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3201 SUNSET RIDGE have?
Some of 3201 SUNSET RIDGE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 SUNSET RIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
3201 SUNSET RIDGE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 SUNSET RIDGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3201 SUNSET RIDGE is pet friendly.
Does 3201 SUNSET RIDGE offer parking?
Yes, 3201 SUNSET RIDGE does offer parking.
Does 3201 SUNSET RIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 SUNSET RIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 SUNSET RIDGE have a pool?
No, 3201 SUNSET RIDGE does not have a pool.
Does 3201 SUNSET RIDGE have accessible units?
No, 3201 SUNSET RIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 SUNSET RIDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 SUNSET RIDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 SUNSET RIDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 SUNSET RIDGE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3201 SUNSET RIDGE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Six Canyon
52080 Hwy 6
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Similar Pages

Glenwood Springs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Basalt, COSnowmass Village, CO
Rifle, COAspen, CO
New Castle, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity