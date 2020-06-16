3201 SUNSET RIDGE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2BD/2BA CONDO W/ GARAGE! - This 2BD/2BA features a spacious layout with a deck off of the dining room which offers mountain views, washer/dryer hookups, and a full bathroom that connects to the hallway and the bedroom! Great layout! Offers ski-waxing/bike-tuning bench, storage space for kayaks and other toys. This property is located in West Glenwood Springs at the Sunset Ridge Villas Condos. (Available through July 1st, 2020 with an option to renew for a full year!)



Utilities:

Gas

Electric

Water/Sewer (Monthly & Quarterly)



Pets:

No Pets Please



Parking:

The garage is a tandem garage where vehicles must be able to fit in the garage as there is no common area parking available for each unit.



(RLNE3414971)