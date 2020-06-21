Sign Up
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:48 AM
Location
3024 Hager Lane, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit A · Avail. now
$1,900
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Overlooking the Roaring Fork River with easy access to the bike path, two-stories, washer/dryer, two-assigned parking spaces. No Pets/No Smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3024 Hager Lane have any available units?
3024 Hager Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 3024 Hager Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Hager Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Hager Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3024 Hager Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glenwood Springs
.
Does 3024 Hager Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Hager Lane does offer parking.
Does 3024 Hager Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3024 Hager Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Hager Lane have a pool?
No, 3024 Hager Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3024 Hager Lane have accessible units?
No, 3024 Hager Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Hager Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3024 Hager Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3024 Hager Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3024 Hager Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
