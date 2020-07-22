Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

114 Apartments for rent in Gleneagle, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gleneagle apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
14311 White Peak Drive
14311 White Peak Drive, Gleneagle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1312 sqft
PLEASE BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS AND FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS. PROGRESSIVE PROPERTY GROUP DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THROUGH OUR COMPANY WEBSITE www.progressivepropertygroup.
Verified

8 Units Available
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,374
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1358 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.

1 Unit Available
912 Mesa Creek Drive
912 Mesa Creek Drive, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
912 Mesa Creek Drive Available 08/01/20 *Spacious Home in Jackson Creek* - *Nicely maintained home in Jackson Creek, with full basement, gas fireplace and two car attached garage with four bedrooms and four baths.+ (RLNE4089425)

1 Unit Available
16393 Corkbark Terrace
16393 Corkbark Ter, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2980 sqft
Built in 2019-Farmhouse style with white kitchen cabinets, Quartz countertops, stainless appliances including refrigerator & gas cooktop, gray-toned flooring, wood plank entertainment center, linear fireplace, gas line on deck for BBQ.
Verified

26 Units Available
Interquest
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,248
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1135 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
Verified

19 Units Available
Middle Creek
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,257
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
Verified

17 Units Available
Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt, Monument, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1336 sqft
An upscale community near the Air Force Academy and I-25. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and granite countertops. On-site yoga, dog park, hot tub, 24-hour gym and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

10 Units Available
Interquest
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.
Verified

10 Units Available
Trailridge
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,253
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A range of one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious apartments at Talon Hill. Features include wood-style flooring, high ceilings and garages. Easy access to Interstate 25 for Denver commutes.

1 Unit Available
Kettle Creek
10638 Leadville Creek Pt.
10638 Leadville Creek Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2360 sqft
Beautiful end-unit townhome with brand-new carpet & interior paint located in D20! - 10638 Leadville Creek Point Colorado Springs, CO 80908 Living in the highly desirable “Townes at Kettle Creek” neighborhood – D20! End-unit townhome with

1 Unit Available
1327 Yellow Granite Way
1327 Yellow Granite Way, Monument, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Available 08/08/20 monument Home - Property Id: 323011 family room with fireplace,Beautiful home located in Family friendly H.O.A. neighborhood. this two story house has 3 bedrms, 2.

1 Unit Available
Middle Creek
691 Brambleberry Heights
691 Brambleberry Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2250 sqft
Villas at Northgate - Property Id: 315076 Be the first to live in this beautiful three level townhome with a 2 car garage, stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances and award winning nearby schools.

1 Unit Available
17025 Colonial Park Dr
17025 Colonial Park Drive, El Paso County, CO
6 Bedrooms
$3,850
Monument, CO Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.

1 Unit Available
Interquest
1710 Wildwood Pass Drive
1710 Wildwood Pass Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Great D-20 Home Available July 1! - Great 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home with an attached 2-car garage! Brand new stainless appliances! Open floorplan. Great room w/see-through fireplace. Newer carpet, fresh interior and exterior paint, central A/C.

1 Unit Available
17022 River Birch Point
17022 River Birch Pt, Woodmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1564 sqft
17022 River Birch Point Available 08/05/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Town Home in Monument Area - Spacious 2-story, end unit townhome located in the Tri-Lakes area of Monument with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

1 Unit Available
Interquest
11473 White Lotus Lane
11473 White Lotus Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1527 sqft
11473 White Lotus Lane Available 08/14/20 TWO STORY IN WILDWOOD AT NORTHGATE - ***PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO CONFIRM ALL THE INFORMATION ON THIS PROPERTY AT WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.

1 Unit Available
Kettle Creek
1875 Spring Water Pt
1875 Spring Water Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1474 sqft
Brand new townhouse in the Victory Ridge Community. Great two story modern ?smart? home walks into an open floor plan with hard surface flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and an island, great for entertaining.

1 Unit Available
Kettle Creek
10813 Tincup Creek Pt
10813 Tincup Creek Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2239 sqft
This beautiful, open, and bright townhome near Old Ranch Rd.

1 Unit Available
1183 Yellow Dogwood Heights
1183 Yellow Dogwood Hts, Woodmoor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1428 sqft
This stunning 3 story, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom town home will welcome you with 1428 square feet of living space! This property comes with a gorgeous complete kitchen that includes a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher.

1 Unit Available
1140 Magic Lamp Way
1140 Magic Lamp Way, Woodmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1460 sqft
Available: August 20, 2020 PLEASE BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS AND FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS. PROGRESSIVE PROPERTY GROUP DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THROUGH OUR COMPANY WEBSITE www.

1 Unit Available
Interquest
11307 MODERN MEADOW Loop
11307 Modern Meadow Loop, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1780 sqft
"Elegant 3- Story Home Finished in 2018!" Front deck with Facing Green Space, views and back balcony with partial mountain views. Upgraded fixtures etc. (2) car attached garage plus "District 20 schools.

1 Unit Available
18665 Oceanside Lane
18665 Oceanside Lane, Woodmoor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
4281 sqft
5BD/4BA/3Car Stucco Rancher in cul-de-sac on 2/3 acre lot. Island kitchen with granite, double ovens, pantry & tile floors. Central Air, 2 furnaces & 2 water heaters.

1 Unit Available
Kettle Creek
3236 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1
3236 Cloudy Sky Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,772
1640 sqft
New 2-story town home. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, loft. End unit. Attached 2 car garage. Upper level laundry with W/D. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Yard maintenance, yard water, snow removal, trash service included.

1 Unit Available
Kettle Creek
1821 Spring Water Point
1821 Spring Water Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1415 sqft
Brand New, modern Townhome, with fabulous Great Room , beautiful open kitchen with walk-in pantry, half bath , mechanical room and direct access from your own two car attached garage. Island in Kitchen with stone countertops, and all new appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gleneagle, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gleneagle apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

