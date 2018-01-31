All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4882 E Kentucky Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CO
/
4882 E Kentucky Ave
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

4882 E Kentucky Ave

4882 East Kentucky Avenue · (786) 600-0751
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4882 East Kentucky Avenue, Glendale, CO 80246
Glendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Kentucky - Property Id: 153360

Penthouse Loft

$2,000.00 deposit fee + Rent Fast Approval

No realtors Fees - No Cost.

3 bedroom 1 Bath - 1,490 Call (786) 600 0751.

Disclaimer: "The stairs from the unit is adapted and owner does not that any use of them would be at the tenants own risk. "

"As you search for your perfect apartment, please keep in mind that rental rates (including specials and discounts) and availability are very fluid in the apartment industry. Based on many factors, the rental rates (including specials and discounts) and availability can actually change not just daily, but hourly, if not even more quickly. While our advertisers do take steps to keep their information current, the rental rates or availability you may find here now at rentdirect.co may not be the same as when you contact the communities."
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153360
Property Id 153360

(RLNE5865071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4882 E Kentucky Ave have any available units?
4882 E Kentucky Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4882 E Kentucky Ave have?
Some of 4882 E Kentucky Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4882 E Kentucky Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4882 E Kentucky Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4882 E Kentucky Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4882 E Kentucky Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4882 E Kentucky Ave offer parking?
No, 4882 E Kentucky Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4882 E Kentucky Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4882 E Kentucky Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4882 E Kentucky Ave have a pool?
No, 4882 E Kentucky Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4882 E Kentucky Ave have accessible units?
No, 4882 E Kentucky Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4882 E Kentucky Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4882 E Kentucky Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4882 E Kentucky Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4882 E Kentucky Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4882 E Kentucky Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1190 S Bellaire
1190 South Bellaire Street
Glendale, CO 80246
Waterford Cherry Creek
650 S Dahlia Cir
Glendale, CO 80246
The Rise
878 S Dexter St
Glendale, CO 80246
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S
Glendale, CO 80246
Esprit Cherry Creek
5001 E Mississippi Ave
Glendale, CO 80246
The Birch
4390 E Mississippi Ave
Glendale, CO 80246
The Vue
4805 E Kentucky Ave
Glendale, CO 80246
Park Point
1045 S Birch St
Glendale, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Glendale 2 BedroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CO
Monument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity