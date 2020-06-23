All apartments in Glendale
4852 East Kentucky Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4852 East Kentucky Avenue

4852 East Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4852 East Kentucky Avenue, Glendale, CO 80246
Glendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Glendale will welcome you with 745 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a loft space, and skylights. Parking for this property is a 1 reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or balcony. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails such as By Cherry Creek Trail and Washington Park. Also nearby is Colorado Boulevard Shopping, Cherry Creek Mall, and many shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Colorado Boulevard.

Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

How much should you be paying for rent?

