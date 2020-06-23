4852 East Kentucky Avenue

Amenities

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Glendale will welcome you with 745 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a loft space, and skylights. Parking for this property is a 1 reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or balcony. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails such as By Cherry Creek Trail and Washington Park. Also nearby is Colorado Boulevard Shopping, Cherry Creek Mall, and many shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Colorado Boulevard.



Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care and snow removal.



