Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

200 E Mississippi 563

200 East Mississippi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

200 East Mississippi Avenue, Glendale, CO 80246
Glendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
media room
pet friendly
yoga
200 E Mississippi - Property Id: 123700

Amenities & Features

Designer fixtures, stainless appliances, quartz counters and open floor plans all accented by the oversized windows that capture space and light. And that's just in the homes. Throughout the four-acre property, modern amenities abound, all designed to create better living, healthier energy, a more connected presence.

Building Features

State-of-the-art workout room with on-demand technology
Private yoga studio and outdoor fitness deck
Ultra-modern clubhouse with demonstration kitchen and dining
Fully-enclosed theater room for private screenings
Pool and spa deck with in-pool lounging that spans over an acre
Al-fresco areas with BBQs, lawn games and string lights
Sky lounge with kitchen and dining space for events and meetings
Gear storage and bike room with TV and lounging areas
Co-working business area with private presentation rooms
Pet spa and private dog park
Amazon lockers
On-site concierge services
Wi-fi throughout common areas

*pricing subject to changes*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/123700p
Property Id 123700

(RLNE5007804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

