Apartment List
/
CO
/
fruita
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fruita, CO

Finding an apartment in Fruita that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
913 Patricia Ct
913 Patricia Court, Fruita, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1176 sqft
913 Patricia Ct Available 06/15/20 Hobbit home in Fruita - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** Not quite a Hobbit house in Middle Earth, but an Earthen Home in the Hills.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
634 Scorpio Ct
634 Scorpio Court, Fruita, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Comfortable Fruita Home - 3 bedroom 2 bath - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.COM OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW viewers - please see our website to schedule showing. freedomprop.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
792 Abigail Ct
792 Abigail Court, Fruita, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1754 sqft
4 Bed in Fruita - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** This is a nice sized 4 Bedroom on the South Side of Fruita. Open concept with a formal dining room or extra living area. Central Heat and Air.
Results within 10 miles of Fruita

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1210 Bonito Ave.
1210 Bonita Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
1210 Bonito Ave. Available 08/06/20 Updated with newer flooring and paint, All Utilities Paid 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1735 8 Road
1735 8 Road, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1216 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Trailer on 4 acres - 16x76 3 Bed 2 bath Trailer with a 3 car garage in as is condition on 4 acres. Would make a great horse property or for goats, chickens. Amazing views of the Bookcliffs. Split floor plan.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8
1140 Walnut Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
845 sqft
Cute 2 bed near campus - ***PLEASE visit our website www.renteclipse.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
663 Chalisa Avenue
663 Chalisa Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1 sqft
NICE! Like-new 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms (5 piece master en-suite), 1-story single family stucco house with 3 car garage, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, built-in microwave, washer/dryer hookups, central heat/air conditioning,

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
140 Ouray Ave
140 Ouray Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$950
730 sqft
This 2 bed, 1 bath property is located on on prime Ouray Ave. Complete with hardwood floors tons of natural light with great vintage charm. This cutie offers a large living room, bright kitchen with separate eating area and and nice mud room.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Drive
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Dr, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1423 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Spanish Trails - $100 off per month for the first six months! This Beautiful home in Spanish Trail comes fully furnished with an Indian/Western motif.

1 of 7

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath end unit in Brookwillow Subdivision. Close to Mesa Mall and other great North GJ amenities. This property offers a lovely layout and good room sizes. Call today to schedule a showing!! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fruita, CO

Finding an apartment in Fruita that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Fruita 3 BedroomsFruita Apartments with Garage
Fruita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Clifton, COFruitvale, CO
Grand Junction, CO