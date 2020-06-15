913 Patricia Ct

Amenities

Hobbit home in Fruita - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else***



Not quite a Hobbit house in Middle Earth, but an Earthen Home in the Hills. 3 Beds, 2 baths (1 Full + 1 Three-quarter) and attached 2 car garage. Tall ceilings, unique architecture, Monument Views from the Kings View Estates; don't miss your chance!!! A short drive to Fruita, hiking and biking trailheads, the Colorado River and easy access to I-70. Pets possible with additional pet rent and pet fees. See website for further details about pets. NO SMOKING! W/D included. Tenant pays all utilities and must upkeep landscaping.



AVAILABLE 6/15/20, lease till June 2021(no short-term)



NO Showings during COVID. Call Cindy Dickey for further info.



If you are interested in applying for this property please click here: https://eclipsepropertymanagement.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/104407/new



No Cats Allowed



