Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

913 Patricia Ct

913 Patricia Court · (970) 609-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

913 Patricia Court, Fruita, CO 81521

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 913 Patricia Ct · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Hobbit home in Fruita - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else***

Not quite a Hobbit house in Middle Earth, but an Earthen Home in the Hills. 3 Beds, 2 baths (1 Full + 1 Three-quarter) and attached 2 car garage. Tall ceilings, unique architecture, Monument Views from the Kings View Estates; don't miss your chance!!! A short drive to Fruita, hiking and biking trailheads, the Colorado River and easy access to I-70. Pets possible with additional pet rent and pet fees. See website for further details about pets. NO SMOKING! W/D included. Tenant pays all utilities and must upkeep landscaping.

AVAILABLE 6/15/20, lease till June 2021(no short-term)

NO Showings during COVID. Call Cindy Dickey for further info.

If you are interested in applying for this property please click here: https://eclipsepropertymanagement.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/104407/new

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5767933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Patricia Ct have any available units?
913 Patricia Ct has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 913 Patricia Ct currently offering any rent specials?
913 Patricia Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Patricia Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 Patricia Ct is pet friendly.
Does 913 Patricia Ct offer parking?
Yes, 913 Patricia Ct does offer parking.
Does 913 Patricia Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Patricia Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Patricia Ct have a pool?
No, 913 Patricia Ct does not have a pool.
Does 913 Patricia Ct have accessible units?
No, 913 Patricia Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Patricia Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Patricia Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Patricia Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Patricia Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
