13 Apartments for rent in Frisco, CO with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Frisco means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ne... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
500 Bills Ranch Road C-311
500 Bills Ranch Road, Frisco, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1100 sqft
Unit C-311 Available 08/01/20 Mountainside Condo, Frisco, CO 1B/2lofts/2Ba - Property Id: 261378 If you want to live in Summit county without the resort crowds but WITH the resort amenities, look here! Our 1 bedroom, 2 lofts and 2 bathroom condo

1 Unit Available
570 Bills Ranch Road Bldg. A, Unit 115
570 Bills Ranch Road, Frisco, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
842 sqft
Mountain Side Condos - 2/2 Condo, Covered Parking, Clubhouse - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.

1 Unit Available
222 Creekside Drive Bldg. B, Unit 108
222 Creekside Drive, Frisco, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
764 sqft
Ten Mile Island Condos- Beautiful 2Bed/2Bath w/Indoor Pool & Hot Tub - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
Results within 5 miles of Frisco

1 Unit Available
520 Bills Ranch Road 253B
520 Bills Ranch Rd, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
844 sqft
Mountainside Condos 253B - Property Id: 306455 Nicely furnished 2bed/2bath, all utils included, stainless steel appliances, flat screen tv's, deck, gas fireplace, queen in each bedroom, full clubhouse with hot tubs, pool, laundry, $2295/month.

1 Unit Available
Buffalo Ridge Conds
9800 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2BR 2Bath with carport, fully furnished, NP ,NS, 12 mo lease, 1 Month security deposit. immediately available, New Kitchen and Master Bath, On Bus route, best view in the county.

1 Unit Available
Snowscape 51 9430 Ryan Gulch Road #51
9430 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1466 sqft
Snowscape 51 9430 Ryan Gulch Road #51 Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal- Snowscape 51 - Available for a winter seasonal lease November 1 through April 30! Spacious 2 bedroom plus loft/3 bathroom fully furnished condo in Wildernest.

1 Unit Available
54 Ensign Drive
54 Ensign Drive, Dillon, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
54 Ensign Drive Available 09/01/20 Long Term - 54 Ensign Drive - Ensign Drive 54 is a spacious unit with high ceilings and large windows that allow for a lot of natural light and mountain views.

1 Unit Available
595 Straight Creek Drive Unit 302F
595 Straight Creek Drive, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
739 sqft
595 Straight Creek Drive Unit 302F Available 08/05/20 Dillon Valley West 302F-2 Bedroom w/Clubhouse & Hot Tub - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.

1 Unit Available
89100 Ryan Gulch Road Unit 308BB
89100 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
956 sqft
Buffalo Village Condo 2 Bed/2Bath, All Utilities Included - SEARCH OTHER AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.

1 Unit Available
91300 Ryan Gulch Road Unit 91310
91300 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
888 sqft
Timber Ridge Condos - 2 BDR/2BA Remodeled with Clubhouse, pool hot tub - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.

1 Unit Available
89410 Ryan Gulch Road Unit 201DD
89410 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
586 sqft
Buffalo Village Condos-1 BDRM w/All Utilities Included - SEARCH OTHER AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.

1 Unit Available
9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203
9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
857 sqft
Buffalo Ridge Condos-All Utilities, Clubhouse, Wifi, Bus Route & Views - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
Results within 10 miles of Frisco

1 Unit Available
060 Oro Grande rd 201
060 Oro Grande Road, Keystone, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Ski in Ski out in Keystone - Property Id: 12503 Beautiful remodel 2 bdr 2 bth fully furnished with washer and dryer in unit across from the ski lift condo. Pool and hot tub in common areas, right underneath the condo!! 6 months to a year lease.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Frisco, CO

Finding apartments with a pool in Frisco means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Frisco could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

