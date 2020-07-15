500 Bills Ranch Road C-311

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

Unit C-311 Available 08/01/20 Mountainside Condo, Frisco, CO 1B/2lofts/2Ba - Property Id: 261378



If you want to live in Summit county without the resort crowds but WITH the resort amenities, look here!

Our 1 bedroom, 2 lofts and 2 bathroom condo has access to pool, multiple hot tubs, sauna, steam room, tennis court and racketball court all just outside our building.

Furnished, Dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, oven, microwave, wood burning fireplace, gas grill, large TV's and fully stocked kitchen.

We have a covered designated parking space and vast amounts of street level parking available.

Our unit looks out over Mt. Royal and Jugg Creek. Close to Temple trail, Rainbow Lake, Main Street and bus stop.

Clothing washer and driers are available in club house, 4 of each, pay by card or coin.

Water and trash utilities paid.

NO animals and NO smoking!

Local owner

No Pets Allowed



