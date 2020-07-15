All apartments in Frisco
Location

500 Bills Ranch Road, Frisco, CO 80443

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit C-311 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Unit C-311 Available 08/01/20 Mountainside Condo, Frisco, CO 1B/2lofts/2Ba - Property Id: 261378

If you want to live in Summit county without the resort crowds but WITH the resort amenities, look here!
Our 1 bedroom, 2 lofts and 2 bathroom condo has access to pool, multiple hot tubs, sauna, steam room, tennis court and racketball court all just outside our building.
Furnished, Dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, oven, microwave, wood burning fireplace, gas grill, large TV's and fully stocked kitchen.
We have a covered designated parking space and vast amounts of street level parking available.
Our unit looks out over Mt. Royal and Jugg Creek. Close to Temple trail, Rainbow Lake, Main Street and bus stop.
Clothing washer and driers are available in club house, 4 of each, pay by card or coin.
Water and trash utilities paid.
NO animals and NO smoking!
Local owner
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261378
Property Id 261378

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5876147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Bills Ranch Road C-311 have any available units?
500 Bills Ranch Road C-311 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 Bills Ranch Road C-311 have?
Some of 500 Bills Ranch Road C-311's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Bills Ranch Road C-311 currently offering any rent specials?
500 Bills Ranch Road C-311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Bills Ranch Road C-311 pet-friendly?
No, 500 Bills Ranch Road C-311 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 500 Bills Ranch Road C-311 offer parking?
Yes, 500 Bills Ranch Road C-311 offers parking.
Does 500 Bills Ranch Road C-311 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Bills Ranch Road C-311 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Bills Ranch Road C-311 have a pool?
Yes, 500 Bills Ranch Road C-311 has a pool.
Does 500 Bills Ranch Road C-311 have accessible units?
No, 500 Bills Ranch Road C-311 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Bills Ranch Road C-311 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Bills Ranch Road C-311 has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Bills Ranch Road C-311 have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Bills Ranch Road C-311 does not have units with air conditioning.
