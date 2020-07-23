Apartment List
/
CO
/
frederick
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

50 Apartments for rent in Frederick, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Frederick renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6638 Catalpa Circle
6638 Catalpa Circle, Frederick, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
844 sqft
6638 Catalpa Circle Available 08/01/20 Brand New Apartment in House. Full Kitchen and Entrance with Private Key! - BRAND NEW 844 sf apartement in the basement of a home.
Results within 1 mile of Frederick
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
54 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
815 Gabriel Court - 1
815 Gabriel Court, Dacono, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1342 sqft
Property proudly offered and managed by Divine Real Estate Group. An equal housing opportunity. To schedule a showing please call Kim at 303- 548-0886 Beautiful 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home in Dacono. Just minutes to 1-25. 1,342 Sq Ft.
Results within 5 miles of Frederick

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1759 Phillips Court
1759 Phillips Court, Erie, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2300 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Home in Erie - Property Id: 64838 Two story house on a cul-de-sac by Country Woods Park in Erie available for rent 8/15.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6338 Stagecoach Ave.
6338 Stagecoach Avenue, Firestone, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2789 sqft
6338 Stagecoach Ave. Available 05/01/20 AWESOME 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN RIDGE CREST SUBDIVISION-FIRESTONE AVAILABLE MAY 1! - This immaculate, open-floor plan home in Firestone is ideal for families and entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of Frederick
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:43 AM
6 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
8 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1166 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Baseline Village
811 East Baseline Road, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’ll find everything you’re looking for in this newly-built townhome style community at Baseline Village! This beautiful, pet-friendly residential community of 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans is close to Boulder, Denver and everything in between, and
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
6 Units Available
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,383
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant storage space with walk-in closets in every floor plan. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelf and lounge chairs. Outdoor lounge with firepit. Less than a mile to US-85.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
137 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,263
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
8 Units Available
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,311
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1054 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
725 sqft
Hardwood floors, two-tone paint and wooden slat blinds. Ample storage in every floor plan. Grassy courtyards with walking paths shaded by mature trees. Blocks from 287/Main Street.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
5 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,503
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,355
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
17 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
24 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,322
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,377
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1146 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
21 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1031 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
50 Units Available
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,562
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1112 sqft
Welcome to The Miller. Crafted for the innovator, creator and doer in you. Inspired by the vision of Old Town Lafayette's founder, Mary Miller, The Miller forges the path for apartment living in northern Colorado.

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1447 Kimbark Street
1447 Kimbark Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Come tour this awesome two-level townhome in Longmont! This property features two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and 1,000 square feet of livable space.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
958 11th Avenue
958 11th Avenue, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
768 sqft
Come tour this great home on a corner lot in Longmont! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom and 768 square feet of livable space.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
841 Sandstone Circle
841 Sandstone Circle, Erie, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,650
841 Sandstone Circle Available 08/01/20 Spacious Private In-Law Suite - This extremely spacious in-law suite attached to the owner's home has its own garage and private entrance.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1628 Willodene Drive
1628 Willodene Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1141 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Come home to this wonderfully remodeled home in north Longmont! Available August 1st. This home is in an excellent location with close proximity to shopping, necessities and fun.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Frederick, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Frederick renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COErie, COLafayette, COBrighton, CONiwot, COGunbarrel, COLouisville, CO
Berthoud, COJohnstown, COCommerce City, COSuperior, COEvans, COFederal Heights, COShaw Heights, COWelby, COWindsor, COBerkley, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College