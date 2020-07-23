Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Frederick, CO with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Frederick renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5116 Dvorak Cir
5116 Dvorak Circle, Frederick, CO
1 Bedroom
$800
824 sqft
This studio apartment is located in the basement of a single family home. All utilities included and street parking on North side. It has it's own private entry on the North side of the house including a small fenced area.
Results within 1 mile of Frederick
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
54 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Results within 5 miles of Frederick
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
21 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
19 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,368
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,359
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Results within 10 miles of Frederick
Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
7 Units Available
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,165
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
924 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
16 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
33 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
8 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1166 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
19 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,404
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Amenities include granite counters, gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, and full-size W/D. Pet-friendly community, featuring studio-3 bedroom homes with easy access to I-25. Located in Westminster along Denver's northern corridor.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Baseline Village
811 East Baseline Road, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’ll find everything you’re looking for in this newly-built townhome style community at Baseline Village! This beautiful, pet-friendly residential community of 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans is close to Boulder, Denver and everything in between, and
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
29 Units Available
North Washington
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,223
1275 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
6 Units Available
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,383
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant storage space with walk-in closets in every floor plan. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelf and lounge chairs. Outdoor lounge with firepit. Less than a mile to US-85.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
137 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,263
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
5 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,503
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,355
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
17 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
24 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,322
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,377
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1146 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
21 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1031 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1107 sqft
You can do a lot of living at Copper Peak! And the affordable rents are just the beginning. Copper Peak Apartments will amaze you with their style, modern design features, and wonderful open room concept.
Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
3 Units Available
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
970 sqft
Ute Creek Apartment’s unbeatable location in the beautiful residential neighborhood of Northeast Longmont provides convenient access to I-25 and other major highways. You’ll feel relaxed and at home with our spacious and open floor plans.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
50 Units Available
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,562
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1112 sqft
Welcome to The Miller. Crafted for the innovator, creator and doer in you. Inspired by the vision of Old Town Lafayette's founder, Mary Miller, The Miller forges the path for apartment living in northern Colorado.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Frederick, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Frederick renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

