Apartment List
/
CO
/
frederick
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

56 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Frederick, CO

2 bedroom apartments in Frederick are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
54 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
815 Gabriel Court - 1
815 Gabriel Court, Dacono, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1342 sqft
Property proudly offered and managed by Divine Real Estate Group. An equal housing opportunity. To schedule a showing please call Kim at 303- 548-0886 Beautiful 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home in Dacono. Just minutes to 1-25. 1,342 Sq Ft.
Results within 5 miles of Frederick
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
19 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
21 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1121 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
256 Montgomery Drive
256 Montgomery Drive, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1240 sqft
256 Montgomery Drive Available 08/24/20 256 Montgomery Drive, Erie, CO 80516 - This 2 bedroom home backs up to open space and has some of the best Rocky Mountain views in Erie! It's in a very central location and is within walking distance of the

1 of 5

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
397 Smith Cir
397 Smith Circle, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1241 sqft
Come see this fabulous 2BD, 3BA townhome in the coveted area of Grandview Estates. Large living room with newer carpet and fresh paint.
Results within 10 miles of Frederick
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
7 Units Available
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
924 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
16 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1040 sqft
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
19 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Amenities include granite counters, gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, and full-size W/D. Pet-friendly community, featuring studio-3 bedroom homes with easy access to I-25. Located in Westminster along Denver's northern corridor.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Baseline Village
811 East Baseline Road, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
907 sqft
You’ll find everything you’re looking for in this newly-built townhome style community at Baseline Village! This beautiful, pet-friendly residential community of 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans is close to Boulder, Denver and everything in between, and
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
6 Units Available
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave, Brighton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1085 sqft
Abundant storage space with walk-in closets in every floor plan. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelf and lounge chairs. Outdoor lounge with firepit. Less than a mile to US-85.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:43 AM
6 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
33 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
986 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
137 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
10 Units Available
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave, Brighton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
815 sqft
Apartment complex finds itself in very close proximity to grocery stores and plenty of restaurants in the area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1059 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
725 sqft
Hardwood floors, two-tone paint and wooden slat blinds. Ample storage in every floor plan. Grassy courtyards with walking paths shaded by mature trees. Blocks from 287/Main Street.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
17 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1155 sqft
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
24 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1146 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
8 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
925 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
8 Units Available
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
809 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Frederick, CO

2 bedroom apartments in Frederick are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Frederick near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Frederick that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

