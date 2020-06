Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Come see this lovely 2 story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. The laundry is located on the upper level for the ultimate convenience and the washer and dryer are included! The main level offers lovely hardwood floors and gas log fireplace. The country kitchen has a center island and the dining area walks out to a large fenced yard. There is an unfinished basement and a storage shed.