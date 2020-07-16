Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

8344 Firecracker Trl Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4/3/2 Fountain Valley Home Close to Ft Carson and Peterson AFB!!! - Beautiful newer 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 story home. Front study/office with french doors. Kitchen features granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, and 42" cabinets. Stainless steel appliances with gas stove and double oven. Sliding glass door off the dining area leading to a beautifully xeriscaped back yard featuring rosebushes, fruit trees, and custom Koi pond!! Upper level has 4-bedrooms and laundry, and a sitting/loft area. Master has 5pc bath with tile surround shower & garden tub. Gas fireplace in living room. Over-sized 2 car garage with workbench. Conveniently located close to Ft Carson and Peterson AFB. Central A/C, sprinkler system. No pets. Available 08/07/2020!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4933194)