Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

8344 Firecracker Trl

8344 Firecracker Trail · (719) 955-1990
Location

8344 Firecracker Trail, Fountain, CO 80817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8344 Firecracker Trl · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2831 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8344 Firecracker Trl Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4/3/2 Fountain Valley Home Close to Ft Carson and Peterson AFB!!! - Beautiful newer 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 story home. Front study/office with french doors. Kitchen features granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, and 42" cabinets. Stainless steel appliances with gas stove and double oven. Sliding glass door off the dining area leading to a beautifully xeriscaped back yard featuring rosebushes, fruit trees, and custom Koi pond!! Upper level has 4-bedrooms and laundry, and a sitting/loft area. Master has 5pc bath with tile surround shower & garden tub. Gas fireplace in living room. Over-sized 2 car garage with workbench. Conveniently located close to Ft Carson and Peterson AFB. Central A/C, sprinkler system. No pets. Available 08/07/2020!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4933194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8344 Firecracker Trl have any available units?
8344 Firecracker Trl has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8344 Firecracker Trl have?
Some of 8344 Firecracker Trl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8344 Firecracker Trl currently offering any rent specials?
8344 Firecracker Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8344 Firecracker Trl pet-friendly?
No, 8344 Firecracker Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain.
Does 8344 Firecracker Trl offer parking?
Yes, 8344 Firecracker Trl offers parking.
Does 8344 Firecracker Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8344 Firecracker Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8344 Firecracker Trl have a pool?
No, 8344 Firecracker Trl does not have a pool.
Does 8344 Firecracker Trl have accessible units?
No, 8344 Firecracker Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 8344 Firecracker Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8344 Firecracker Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8344 Firecracker Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8344 Firecracker Trl has units with air conditioning.
