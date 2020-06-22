All apartments in Fountain
8330 Hurley Dr
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:08 PM

8330 Hurley Dr

8330 Hurley Drive · (719) 243-6061
Location

8330 Hurley Drive, Fountain, CO 80817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 8330 Hurley Dr · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2821 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Family Home For Rent in Country Crossing, Fountain - Stunning single-family home with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 3 attached garages close to amenities. This property features a large, vaulted ceiling living room and open floor plan kitchen with island, eating area, and backyard area. The upstairs features 4 bedrooms with a large master ensuite.
Property is located near park and walking trail.
Approximate 10 Minutes from Ft Carson, 20 Minutes from Peterson, 25 Minutes from Schriever, easy access to I25

No marijuana growing or production, No smoking.

For more information and showing request, please contact Mai Robinson at (719) 243-6061 or coloradobrokers.mairobinson@gmail.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5855893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8330 Hurley Dr have any available units?
8330 Hurley Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8330 Hurley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8330 Hurley Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 Hurley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8330 Hurley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8330 Hurley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8330 Hurley Dr does offer parking.
Does 8330 Hurley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8330 Hurley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 Hurley Dr have a pool?
No, 8330 Hurley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8330 Hurley Dr have accessible units?
No, 8330 Hurley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 Hurley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8330 Hurley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8330 Hurley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8330 Hurley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
