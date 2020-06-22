8330 Hurley Dr

Amenities
Single Family Home For Rent in Country Crossing, Fountain - Stunning single-family home with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 3 attached garages close to amenities. This property features a large, vaulted ceiling living room and open floor plan kitchen with island, eating area, and backyard area. The upstairs features 4 bedrooms with a large master ensuite.
Property is located near park and walking trail.
Approximate 10 Minutes from Ft Carson, 20 Minutes from Peterson, 25 Minutes from Schriever, easy access to I25
No marijuana growing or production, No smoking.
For more information and showing request, please contact Mai Robinson at (719) 243-6061 or coloradobrokers.mairobinson@gmail.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5855893)