Home
/
Fountain, CO
/
7512 Sandy Springs Point
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7512 Sandy Springs Point
7512 Sandy Springs Point
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7512 Sandy Springs Point, Fountain, CO 80817
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 bed 2.5 bath near Fort Carson. Availability date is subject to change. Additional monthly filter fee applies.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7512 Sandy Springs Point have any available units?
7512 Sandy Springs Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fountain, CO
.
Is 7512 Sandy Springs Point currently offering any rent specials?
7512 Sandy Springs Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7512 Sandy Springs Point pet-friendly?
No, 7512 Sandy Springs Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fountain
.
Does 7512 Sandy Springs Point offer parking?
Yes, 7512 Sandy Springs Point does offer parking.
Does 7512 Sandy Springs Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7512 Sandy Springs Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7512 Sandy Springs Point have a pool?
No, 7512 Sandy Springs Point does not have a pool.
Does 7512 Sandy Springs Point have accessible units?
No, 7512 Sandy Springs Point does not have accessible units.
Does 7512 Sandy Springs Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 7512 Sandy Springs Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7512 Sandy Springs Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 7512 Sandy Springs Point does not have units with air conditioning.
