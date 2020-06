Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home to this Beautiful ranch style home in Creek Terrace. Open floor plan! Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and pantry. Enjoy chilly Colorado winter evenings by the gas fireplace, or a/c for the warm Colorado summer days! Master has walk in closet and 5 piece bath! Finished basement has large family room, two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. Large fenced in backyard with a patio for entertaining. Call today to schedule your appointment! Sorry No Pets!