2108 El Camino Meseta
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

2108 El Camino Meseta

2108 El Camino Meseta · (719) 579-9211
Location

2108 El Camino Meseta, Fountain, CO 80817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2108 El Camino Meseta · Avail. Jul 7

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1687 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2108 El Camino Meseta Available 07/07/20 2 Car Garage, Large Yard, Close to Fort Carson- 2108 El Camino Meseta - Broadmoor Buffs Realty requires tenants to have FICO credit scores of 640 or higher and combined monthly gross income equal or greater than 3 times the rent. No Section 8/vouchers. Full qualifications available on our website.

Welcome! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home has lots of updates and is located just minutes away from Fort Carson, shopping, dining and schools! The home boasts newer maple cabinets, new carpet, stainless appliances, granite tile countertops, and two large living rooms. Great layout for entertaining. Deck overlooks large backyard and is accessed from eat-in dining/kitchen. Mature shade trees in front and back. Two-tone paint throughout. Two bedrooms, kitchen, large living room, and a bathroom upstairs. Head downstairs to find another huge living room, two more bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom and laundry area. Washer and dryer included.

Call Allison at (719) 551-0999 for showings and questions.

(RLNE4566280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 El Camino Meseta have any available units?
2108 El Camino Meseta has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2108 El Camino Meseta have?
Some of 2108 El Camino Meseta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 El Camino Meseta currently offering any rent specials?
2108 El Camino Meseta isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 El Camino Meseta pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 El Camino Meseta is pet friendly.
Does 2108 El Camino Meseta offer parking?
Yes, 2108 El Camino Meseta does offer parking.
Does 2108 El Camino Meseta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2108 El Camino Meseta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 El Camino Meseta have a pool?
No, 2108 El Camino Meseta does not have a pool.
Does 2108 El Camino Meseta have accessible units?
No, 2108 El Camino Meseta does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 El Camino Meseta have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 El Camino Meseta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 El Camino Meseta have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 El Camino Meseta does not have units with air conditioning.
