Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2108 El Camino Meseta Available 07/07/20 2 Car Garage, Large Yard, Close to Fort Carson- 2108 El Camino Meseta - Broadmoor Buffs Realty requires tenants to have FICO credit scores of 640 or higher and combined monthly gross income equal or greater than 3 times the rent. No Section 8/vouchers. Full qualifications available on our website.



Welcome! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home has lots of updates and is located just minutes away from Fort Carson, shopping, dining and schools! The home boasts newer maple cabinets, new carpet, stainless appliances, granite tile countertops, and two large living rooms. Great layout for entertaining. Deck overlooks large backyard and is accessed from eat-in dining/kitchen. Mature shade trees in front and back. Two-tone paint throughout. Two bedrooms, kitchen, large living room, and a bathroom upstairs. Head downstairs to find another huge living room, two more bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom and laundry area. Washer and dryer included.



Call Allison at (719) 551-0999 for showings and questions.



(RLNE4566280)