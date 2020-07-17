All apartments in Fountain
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8

207 N Santa Fe Ave · (719) 445-9191
Location

207 N Santa Fe Ave, Fountain, CO 80817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$775

Studio · 1 Bath · 311 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
One level living at its finest! This studio apartment is located in Fountain, CO. You will enjoy a quiet, clean and affordable place to live. Your new home is located in downtown Fountain within walking distance of schools, stores and restaurants and is located directly across from both the police department and the fire station. You will also enjoy the convenience of being close to the military bases, the interstate, as well as hiking and biking trails. In addition, the property includes a community coin operated laundry facility on site. Pets OK! Call today to schedule a showing!
One level living at its finest! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located in Fountain, CO. You will enjoy a quiet, clean and affordable place to live. Your new home is located in downtown Fountain within walking distance of schools, stores and restaurants and is located directly across from both the police department and the fire station. You will also enjoy the convenience of being close to the military bases, the interstate, as well as hiking and biking trails. In addition, the property has its own private laundry hook ups inside the unit. However, if you prefer, you can also use the community coin operated laundry facility on site.

Pets welcomed and Section 8 accepted! Call 719-445-9191 to schedule your showing today or Apply online at https://nearlycreativehomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8 have any available units?
207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8 has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8 is pet friendly.
Does 207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8 offer parking?
No, 207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8 does not offer parking.
Does 207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8 have a pool?
No, 207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8 have accessible units?
No, 207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
