Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

10559 Country Park Point Available 05/01/20 Cute 2 bedroom townhouse For Rent on Country Park Pt - Welcome home to this cozy move in ready 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home in Fountain, near Fort Carson & close to all conveniences. this townhouse has carpet throughout the living room and bedroom areas. Washer & Dryer included.



Colorado Best Team @ Pikes Peak Dream Homes Realty

www.ColoradoBestRealEstate.com

719-265-5600



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4724587)