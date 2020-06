Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

10515 Country Park Point Available 07/10/20 10515 Country Park Point - This townhouse features spacious eat-in kitchen with island. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space and newer white appliances including over the range microwave. Two master suites both including private master bathrooms. Large living room with recessed lighting and lots of windows. Enjoy your back patio perfect for entertaining. Laundry room conveniently located on upper level.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3791825)