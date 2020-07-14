Amenities
Meet The Outpost - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. This luxury student housing community services the students of Colorado State University. The Outpost features two, three, four, and five bedroom apartments and townhomes with open layouts, private bathrooms for all bedrooms, large closets, extra storage space, and washers and dryers. Residents enjoy community amenities including a resort-style pool, movie theater, 24/7 fitness center with yoga studio, game room, sand volleyball court, and study lounge - Come take a tour today!