Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave recently renovated patio / balcony ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access media room volleyball court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance conference room guest parking hot tub lobby pool table roommate matching

Meet The Outpost - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. This luxury student housing community services the students of Colorado State University. The Outpost features two, three, four, and five bedroom apartments and townhomes with open layouts, private bathrooms for all bedrooms, large closets, extra storage space, and washers and dryers. Residents enjoy community amenities including a resort-style pool, movie theater, 24/7 fitness center with yoga studio, game room, sand volleyball court, and study lounge - Come take a tour today!