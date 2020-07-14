All apartments in Fort Collins
The Outpost.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:31 PM

The Outpost

Open Now until 6pm
530 Lupine Drive · (970) 238-7890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Over 90% leased for Fall 2020, sign today to secure your space! Near CSU with spacious floor plans, free parking, and shuttle transportation.
Location

530 Lupine Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit CS-309-A · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1677 sqft

5 Bedrooms

Unit CM-1056-D · Avail. now

$3,375

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5.5 Bath · 2299 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Outpost.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
media room
volleyball court
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
conference room
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
pool table
roommate matching
Meet The Outpost - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. This luxury student housing community services the students of Colorado State University. The Outpost features two, three, four, and five bedroom apartments and townhomes with open layouts, private bathrooms for all bedrooms, large closets, extra storage space, and washers and dryers. Residents enjoy community amenities including a resort-style pool, movie theater, 24/7 fitness center with yoga studio, game room, sand volleyball court, and study lounge - Come take a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: By Semester
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: 65 lb Weight Limit, Maximum 5 Gallon Tanks for Fish
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Lot: 1 Space per Bedroom.
Storage Details: Bike Storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Outpost have any available units?
The Outpost has 2 units available starting at $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does The Outpost have?
Some of The Outpost's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Outpost currently offering any rent specials?
The Outpost is offering the following rent specials: Over 90% leased for Fall 2020, sign today to secure your space! Near CSU with spacious floor plans, free parking, and shuttle transportation.
Is The Outpost pet-friendly?
Yes, The Outpost is pet friendly.
Does The Outpost offer parking?
Yes, The Outpost offers parking.
Does The Outpost have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Outpost offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Outpost have a pool?
Yes, The Outpost has a pool.
Does The Outpost have accessible units?
No, The Outpost does not have accessible units.
Does The Outpost have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Outpost has units with dishwashers.

