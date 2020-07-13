All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Miramont

4900 Boardwalk Dr · (970) 672-1754
Location

4900 Boardwalk Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit J105 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,231

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit H205 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit J202 · Avail. now

$1,411

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit E204 · Avail. now

$1,411

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit B205 · Avail. now

$1,467

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Miramont.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bike storage
concierge
Miramont Apartments in Fort Collins is located in a very unique neighborhood, offering patio-style apartment homes in a garden-like setting. Here you'll enjoy life with a large swimming pool, an all-season hot tub, and fully-equipped fitness center. The location cannot be beat with two golf courses and bike trails nearby. Entertainment is just walking distance away as you enjoy Fort Collins' favorite restaurants and shopping areas.

While we know you will appreciate our central location within Fort Collins, it is our stylish interiors that will make your search for a new apartment home easier when you visit Miramont Apartments. Our apartments offer private garages, spacious floor plans, plenty of storage, and more! Call, email, or stop by today to tour your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
restrictions: Must be clawed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $99/month ($40 remote).
Storage Details: Detached garage: $85/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Miramont have any available units?
Miramont has 6 units available starting at $1,231 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does Miramont have?
Some of Miramont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Miramont currently offering any rent specials?
Miramont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Miramont pet-friendly?
Yes, Miramont is pet friendly.
Does Miramont offer parking?
Yes, Miramont offers parking.
Does Miramont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Miramont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Miramont have a pool?
Yes, Miramont has a pool.
Does Miramont have accessible units?
No, Miramont does not have accessible units.
Does Miramont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Miramont has units with dishwashers.

