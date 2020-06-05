All apartments in Fort Collins
910 BUNGALOW

910 Bungalow Court · (970) 217-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

910 Bungalow Court, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Old Town West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 910 BUNGALOW · Avail. Aug 1

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
910 BUNGALOW Available 08/01/20 LARGE Spacious Home Aug 1st move in Walk to OldTown and City Park , - Don't miss this stunning Old Town home that features 5 bedrooms and 2 tile baths. Available August 1st. The layout works great with 3 large living areas and formal dinning room. Great wrap around porch with gazebo. This property has been well maintained and updated with great amenities. Washer/dryer, Hardwood flooring, paint, open floor plan and much more. The property also features a garden and 1500 sq feet of enclosed and covered porches This is a stand alone home. Responsible mature tenants only as this is a quiet family neighborhood!!!
No Pets Allowed

great natural light

laundry with washer and dryer.

Please email for more info or to set up a showing

Rent: $2900 (first and last required)
Application Fee: $35/applicant
Deposit: $2900

(RLNE2093665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 BUNGALOW have any available units?
910 BUNGALOW has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 BUNGALOW have?
Some of 910 BUNGALOW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 BUNGALOW currently offering any rent specials?
910 BUNGALOW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 BUNGALOW pet-friendly?
No, 910 BUNGALOW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 910 BUNGALOW offer parking?
Yes, 910 BUNGALOW does offer parking.
Does 910 BUNGALOW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 BUNGALOW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 BUNGALOW have a pool?
No, 910 BUNGALOW does not have a pool.
Does 910 BUNGALOW have accessible units?
No, 910 BUNGALOW does not have accessible units.
Does 910 BUNGALOW have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 BUNGALOW does not have units with dishwashers.
