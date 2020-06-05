Amenities

910 BUNGALOW Available 08/01/20 LARGE Spacious Home Aug 1st move in Walk to OldTown and City Park , - Don't miss this stunning Old Town home that features 5 bedrooms and 2 tile baths. Available August 1st. The layout works great with 3 large living areas and formal dinning room. Great wrap around porch with gazebo. This property has been well maintained and updated with great amenities. Washer/dryer, Hardwood flooring, paint, open floor plan and much more. The property also features a garden and 1500 sq feet of enclosed and covered porches This is a stand alone home. Responsible mature tenants only as this is a quiet family neighborhood!!!

Rent: $2900 (first and last required)

Application Fee: $35/applicant

Deposit: $2900



