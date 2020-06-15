Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

850 S. Overland Trail #5 Available 08/05/20 Pet friendly 3 bedroom condo with pool access and foothill views! - Townhouse style condo located in N/W Fort Collins, just minutes away from the foothills, CSU, Campus West & Old Town Fort Collins. Washer and Dryer and major kitchen appliances are included. Large bedrooms, plus a FULL master bath & walk-in closet. The 2-car attached garage is a rarity! Open space just steps from the front door. Well maintained unit in this well managed HOA. Use of pool included. AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020



Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)

is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)



