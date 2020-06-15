Amenities
850 S. Overland Trail #5 Available 08/05/20 Pet friendly 3 bedroom condo with pool access and foothill views! - Townhouse style condo located in N/W Fort Collins, just minutes away from the foothills, CSU, Campus West & Old Town Fort Collins. Washer and Dryer and major kitchen appliances are included. Large bedrooms, plus a FULL master bath & walk-in closet. The 2-car attached garage is a rarity! Open space just steps from the front door. Well maintained unit in this well managed HOA. Use of pool included. AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020
My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803
Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)
Prices and availability subject to change
Equal Housing Opportunity
(RLNE4795880)