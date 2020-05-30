809 East Drake Road

Amenities

Available June 19th



Sorry No Pets



This is a 2nd floor 2 bed 1 bath condo located in Mid Town Ft. Collins. Some of the features include a nice balcony overlooking a large common area, access to pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, washer and dryer, and wall unit a/c. Close to shopping and much more. Must See!



For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 Ext 3



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Contact us to schedule a showing.