Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

802 Waterglen Drive #N61 Available 08/04/20 3-Bedroom Townhome on the Outskirts of Fort Collins! - Available on 8/04/2020



Relax in this beautifully upgraded 3-bedroom townhome conveniently located in Northeast Fort Collins! You will enjoy the perks of stainless steel kitchen appliances including a large double-door refrigerator, microwave, glass-top stove, and dishwasher.



High vaulted ceilings and large windows offer plenty of natural light throughout the home. It also backs up onto a large, open green space so you can enjoy so much more of the outdoors from your very own patio.



This home also features a stackable washer and dryer combo, attached one-car garage, a patio area, and partially fenced backyard. This home has it all! Dogs considered with additional $300/dog deposit, must be spayed or neutered and over 1 year old. Some breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab. Residents are required to put electric and gas in their name.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php



Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



(Measurement is for the purpose of marketing and may not be exact. If exact square footage is a concern, the property should be independently measured).



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents over 18 years of age must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2976342)