802 Waterglen Drive #N61
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

802 Waterglen Drive #N61

802 Waterglen Drive · (970) 226-5600
Location

802 Waterglen Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Waterglen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 802 Waterglen Drive #N61 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1294 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
802 Waterglen Drive #N61 Available 08/04/20 3-Bedroom Townhome on the Outskirts of Fort Collins! - Available on 8/04/2020

Relax in this beautifully upgraded 3-bedroom townhome conveniently located in Northeast Fort Collins! You will enjoy the perks of stainless steel kitchen appliances including a large double-door refrigerator, microwave, glass-top stove, and dishwasher.

High vaulted ceilings and large windows offer plenty of natural light throughout the home. It also backs up onto a large, open green space so you can enjoy so much more of the outdoors from your very own patio.

This home also features a stackable washer and dryer combo, attached one-car garage, a patio area, and partially fenced backyard. This home has it all! Dogs considered with additional $300/dog deposit, must be spayed or neutered and over 1 year old. Some breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab. Residents are required to put electric and gas in their name.

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php

Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

(Measurement is for the purpose of marketing and may not be exact. If exact square footage is a concern, the property should be independently measured).

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents over 18 years of age must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2976342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Waterglen Drive #N61 have any available units?
802 Waterglen Drive #N61 has a unit available for $1,765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Waterglen Drive #N61 have?
Some of 802 Waterglen Drive #N61's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Waterglen Drive #N61 currently offering any rent specials?
802 Waterglen Drive #N61 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Waterglen Drive #N61 pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Waterglen Drive #N61 is pet friendly.
Does 802 Waterglen Drive #N61 offer parking?
Yes, 802 Waterglen Drive #N61 does offer parking.
Does 802 Waterglen Drive #N61 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 Waterglen Drive #N61 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Waterglen Drive #N61 have a pool?
No, 802 Waterglen Drive #N61 does not have a pool.
Does 802 Waterglen Drive #N61 have accessible units?
No, 802 Waterglen Drive #N61 does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Waterglen Drive #N61 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Waterglen Drive #N61 has units with dishwashers.
