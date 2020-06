Amenities

Cute upstairs two bedroom one bathroom apartment. Enjoy lots of natural light, open concencept and large bedrooms. Water, sewer & trash are included, tenant is responsible for electric. Close to bike path and a back deck with an awesome view of the mountains. One pet is okay with $500 refundable pet deposit. Washer & Dryer hook ups available in the unit. Available 7/8. Contact Places Realty today (970) 472-8165