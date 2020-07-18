7308 Triangle Drive

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Ridgewood Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: water. Dogs negotiable. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,100/month rent. $2,100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Alyssa at 970-218-9893 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.