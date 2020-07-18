All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:04 AM

7308 Triangle Drive

7308 Triangle Drive · (970) 218-9893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7308 Triangle Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Ridgewood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1913 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Ridgewood Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: water. Dogs negotiable. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,100/month rent. $2,100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Alyssa at 970-218-9893 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7308 Triangle Drive have any available units?
7308 Triangle Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 7308 Triangle Drive have?
Some of 7308 Triangle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7308 Triangle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7308 Triangle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 Triangle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7308 Triangle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7308 Triangle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7308 Triangle Drive offers parking.
Does 7308 Triangle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7308 Triangle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 Triangle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7308 Triangle Drive has a pool.
Does 7308 Triangle Drive have accessible units?
No, 7308 Triangle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 Triangle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7308 Triangle Drive has units with dishwashers.
