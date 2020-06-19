724 S College Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This spacious home has old charm and character!



3 bed, 2 bath. Available July 1st.



Large, screened in front porch, covered porch in back with private parking and large shed. Hardwood floors throughout the majority of the house.



Main floor has an open living room, dining room, family room, bedroom, large open kitchen, full bathroom, storage room, washer/dryer and a covered side porch.



Upstairs features two bedrooms with large closets and many windows for natural light, a full bath, and an office area.



One block from CSU campus. Walk to campus, downtown shop, and restaurants!



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment at 970-204-1139. Apply at www.youlerealty.com



We require a 650 credit score and a clear background check.



