Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

724 S College Ave

724 South College Avenue · (970) 204-1139
Location

724 South College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This spacious home has old charm and character!

3 bed, 2 bath. Available July 1st.

Large, screened in front porch, covered porch in back with private parking and large shed. Hardwood floors throughout the majority of the house.

Main floor has an open living room, dining room, family room, bedroom, large open kitchen, full bathroom, storage room, washer/dryer and a covered side porch.

Upstairs features two bedrooms with large closets and many windows for natural light, a full bath, and an office area.

One block from CSU campus. Walk to campus, downtown shop, and restaurants!

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment at 970-204-1139. Apply at www.youlerealty.com

We require a 650 credit score and a clear background check.

We reserve the right to edit or delete this posting at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 S College Ave have any available units?
724 S College Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 S College Ave have?
Some of 724 S College Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 S College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
724 S College Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 S College Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 S College Ave is pet friendly.
Does 724 S College Ave offer parking?
Yes, 724 S College Ave does offer parking.
Does 724 S College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 S College Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 S College Ave have a pool?
No, 724 S College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 724 S College Ave have accessible units?
No, 724 S College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 724 S College Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 S College Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
