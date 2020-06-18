710 City Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Two large bedrooms with an open floor plan, fireplace in living room. Nice large kitchen with an island and washer and dryer. Bathroom sink/vanity in one bedroom, shower/tub and toilet in bathroom with another sink/vanity on the other side. Located in Old Town Fort Collins tucked away nice condominium. Has a great balcony with a beautiful west view of the mountains along with a storage closet on 2nd floor. In walking distance from old town!



Pets: Not Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher

Additional Features/Amenities: Wood Burning Fireplace

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer & Trash Removal

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 2 Assigned Parking Spots

School District: Poudre School District R-1



This property is currently vacant! Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.