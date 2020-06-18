All apartments in Fort Collins
710 City Park Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:38 PM

710 City Park Avenue

710 City Park Avenue · (970) 447-4884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

710 City Park Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80521
City Park Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit E-523 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 966 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Two large bedrooms with an open floor plan, fireplace in living room. Nice large kitchen with an island and washer and dryer. Bathroom sink/vanity in one bedroom, shower/tub and toilet in bathroom with another sink/vanity on the other side. Located in Old Town Fort Collins tucked away nice condominium. Has a great balcony with a beautiful west view of the mountains along with a storage closet on 2nd floor. In walking distance from old town!

Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher
Additional Features/Amenities: Wood Burning Fireplace
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer & Trash Removal
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 2 Assigned Parking Spots
School District: Poudre School District R-1

This property is currently vacant! Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 City Park Avenue have any available units?
710 City Park Avenue has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 City Park Avenue have?
Some of 710 City Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 City Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
710 City Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 City Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 City Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 710 City Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 710 City Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 710 City Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 City Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 City Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 710 City Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 710 City Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 710 City Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 710 City Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 City Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
