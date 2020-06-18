710 City Park Avenue

Amenities
Two large bedrooms with an open floor plan, fireplace in living room. Nice large kitchen with an island and washer and dryer. Bathroom sink/vanity in one bedroom, shower/tub and toilet in bathroom with another sink/vanity on the other side. Located in Old Town Fort Collins tucked away nice condominium. Has a great balcony with a beautiful west view of the mountains along with a storage closet on 2nd floor. In walking distance from old town!
Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher
Additional Features/Amenities: Wood Burning Fireplace
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer & Trash Removal
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 2 Assigned Parking Spots
School District: Poudre School District R-1
This property is currently vacant! Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.
Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.