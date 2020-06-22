6814 Antigua Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Desirable Stanton Creek Corner Unit Townhome - This extremely spacious 1159 square foot townhome is located in desirable SE Fort Collins. This property offers you a bright corner unit with grass space on 2 sides, an open floor plan with a formal dining room, a vaulted great room, 2 light filled upstairs bedrooms, 1 & 1/2 baths, an unfinished 618 square foot basement and a 1 car detached garage.



This unit also offers central air conditioning to keep you cool in the hot summer, an outdoor patio that's perfect for entertaining or just nighttime relaxing & a gas fireplace to keep you toasty when its cold outside. All kitchen appliances are provided including the microwave. Also, a washer and dryer are provided for your convenience. Water, sewer, trash and lawn maintenance are included in this great rental rate.



Close to shopping, schools, restaurants, bus routes and I-25. Don't let this one pass you by! Available early August with a lease term through 6/30/21. Pets considered on a case by case basis.



(RLNE3278361)