All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 6814 Antigua Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
6814 Antigua Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6814 Antigua Drive

6814 Antigua Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6814 Antigua Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Stanton Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Desirable Stanton Creek Corner Unit Townhome - This extremely spacious 1159 square foot townhome is located in desirable SE Fort Collins. This property offers you a bright corner unit with grass space on 2 sides, an open floor plan with a formal dining room, a vaulted great room, 2 light filled upstairs bedrooms, 1 & 1/2 baths, an unfinished 618 square foot basement and a 1 car detached garage.

This unit also offers central air conditioning to keep you cool in the hot summer, an outdoor patio that's perfect for entertaining or just nighttime relaxing & a gas fireplace to keep you toasty when its cold outside. All kitchen appliances are provided including the microwave. Also, a washer and dryer are provided for your convenience. Water, sewer, trash and lawn maintenance are included in this great rental rate.

Close to shopping, schools, restaurants, bus routes and I-25. Don't let this one pass you by! Available early August with a lease term through 6/30/21. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

(RLNE3278361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6814 Antigua Drive have any available units?
6814 Antigua Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 6814 Antigua Drive have?
Some of 6814 Antigua Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6814 Antigua Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6814 Antigua Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6814 Antigua Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6814 Antigua Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6814 Antigua Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6814 Antigua Drive does offer parking.
Does 6814 Antigua Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6814 Antigua Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6814 Antigua Drive have a pool?
No, 6814 Antigua Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6814 Antigua Drive have accessible units?
No, 6814 Antigua Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6814 Antigua Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6814 Antigua Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College