Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse pool

5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103 Available 06/25/20 Available June 25th! 2-Bedroom Condo South Fort Collins! - You'll love living in this roomy, ground floor, 2-bedroom condo! The building site features include a pool, clubhouse and grassy areas to play in!



The apartment offers: washer and dryer hookups in the unit, private patio, large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, and a large bathroom and tub. The rooms are big and bright with plenty of space!



Residents pay gas and electric in their name plus a monthly prorated $40 charge for water and trash. HOA also provides Cable at $45/month (non-negotiable). Sorry, no pets.



Fort Collins U+2 rule does apply. Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing!



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!



(Photos are for marketing purposes - exact unit may vary slightly. Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8



Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.



No Pets Allowed



