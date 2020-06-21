All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103

5620 Fossil Creek Parkway · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5620 Fossil Creek Parkway, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Fossil Creek Condos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103 · Avail. Jun 25

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
pool
5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103 Available 06/25/20 Available June 25th! 2-Bedroom Condo South Fort Collins! - You'll love living in this roomy, ground floor, 2-bedroom condo! The building site features include a pool, clubhouse and grassy areas to play in!

The apartment offers: washer and dryer hookups in the unit, private patio, large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, and a large bathroom and tub. The rooms are big and bright with plenty of space!

Residents pay gas and electric in their name plus a monthly prorated $40 charge for water and trash. HOA also provides Cable at $45/month (non-negotiable). Sorry, no pets.

Fort Collins U+2 rule does apply. Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Photos are for marketing purposes - exact unit may vary slightly. Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com or call 970-226-5600.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3996321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103 have any available units?
5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103 has a unit available for $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103 have?
Some of 5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103 currently offering any rent specials?
5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103 pet-friendly?
No, 5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103 offer parking?
No, 5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103 does not offer parking.
Does 5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103 have a pool?
Yes, 5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103 has a pool.
Does 5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103 have accessible units?
No, 5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103 does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5620 Fossil Creek Pkwy #5103?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80528
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Max Flats
505 S Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80524

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity