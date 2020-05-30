All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 AM

5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H

5039 Northern Lights Drive · (719) 332-1778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5039 Northern Lights Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80528
Morningside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit H · Avail. Jun 20

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Unit Unit H Available 06/20/20 Bright Condo in Southeast Fort Collins - Property Id: 44395

Large one bedroom, one bath condo with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings throughout and tons of natural light. The first floor has a private exterior entrance and attached one car garage. All living is upstairs with minimized shared walls.

Rental Includes:
Stainless appliances
Gas fireplace in living room
Covered second story deck
Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer
Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling
Ceiling fans in master and living room
Walk in closet
Central air conditioning and heat
Access to outdoor community pool
Water, trash, and snow removal included
Attached 1 Car Garage and private off-street parking
Flexible Lease Agreement Length

Located in Morning Side Village (Harmony Rd and Ziegler Rd) near I-25 Harmony exit, Twin Silos Park, Front Range Village, multiple natural areas, restaurants, and shopping in Fort Collins. For rent by local owner.

Compare to Terra Vida Apartment, The Wyatt and Vibe
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/44395
Property Id 44395

(RLNE5816532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H have any available units?
5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H has a unit available for $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H have?
Some of 5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H currently offering any rent specials?
5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H pet-friendly?
No, 5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H offer parking?
Yes, 5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H does offer parking.
Does 5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H have a pool?
Yes, 5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H has a pool.
Does 5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H have accessible units?
No, 5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H does not have accessible units.
Does 5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity