5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H

Amenities
Unit Unit H Available 06/20/20 Bright Condo in Southeast Fort Collins - Property Id: 44395
Large one bedroom, one bath condo with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings throughout and tons of natural light. The first floor has a private exterior entrance and attached one car garage. All living is upstairs with minimized shared walls.
Rental Includes:
Stainless appliances
Gas fireplace in living room
Covered second story deck
Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer
Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling
Ceiling fans in master and living room
Walk in closet
Central air conditioning and heat
Access to outdoor community pool
Water, trash, and snow removal included
Attached 1 Car Garage and private off-street parking
Flexible Lease Agreement Length
Located in Morning Side Village (Harmony Rd and Ziegler Rd) near I-25 Harmony exit, Twin Silos Park, Front Range Village, multiple natural areas, restaurants, and shopping in Fort Collins. For rent by local owner.
Compare to Terra Vida Apartment, The Wyatt and Vibe
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/44395
(RLNE5816532)