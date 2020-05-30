5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H

Amenities

Unit Unit H Available 06/20/20 Bright Condo in Southeast Fort Collins - Property Id: 44395



Large one bedroom, one bath condo with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings throughout and tons of natural light. The first floor has a private exterior entrance and attached one car garage. All living is upstairs with minimized shared walls.



Rental Includes:

Stainless appliances

Gas fireplace in living room

Covered second story deck

Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer

Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling

Ceiling fans in master and living room

Walk in closet

Central air conditioning and heat

Access to outdoor community pool

Water, trash, and snow removal included

Attached 1 Car Garage and private off-street parking

Flexible Lease Agreement Length



Located in Morning Side Village (Harmony Rd and Ziegler Rd) near I-25 Harmony exit, Twin Silos Park, Front Range Village, multiple natural areas, restaurants, and shopping in Fort Collins. For rent by local owner.



Property Id 44395



