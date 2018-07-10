All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 4545 Wheaton Drive #H320.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
4545 Wheaton Drive #H320
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

4545 Wheaton Drive #H320

4545 Wheaton Drive · (720) 707-0804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4545 Wheaton Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo In Fort Collins with Pool and Clubhouse Access - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

2 BED- 2 BATH
1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE
BALCONY
ACCESS TO CLUBHOUSE AND POOL!

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Rockbridge Condos in Fort Collins features 912 square feet, a great balcony with a large storage closet, a single car detached garage and access to the pool and clubhouse.Built in 1998. Forced air heat and air conditioning. Gas fireplace. Washer/dryer in unit (no repair/no replace). Assigned Parking. Tenant pays gas and electric. One pet under 30lbs approved with $250 non refundable pet fee.
MF 5/13/20

To schedule a showing please call (720) 707-0804

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

(RLNE2693486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 have any available units?
4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 have?
Some of 4545 Wheaton Drive #H320's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 currently offering any rent specials?
4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 is pet friendly.
Does 4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 offer parking?
Yes, 4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 does offer parking.
Does 4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 have a pool?
Yes, 4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 has a pool.
Does 4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 have accessible units?
No, 4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4545 Wheaton Drive #H320?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity