Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access sauna

421 South Howes #706 - 421 South Howes #706 Available 09/01/20 421 South Howes Street #706 - Desirable Park Lane Towers 1 bedroom 1 bath condo unit available August 15, 2020. This downtown unit is blocks from CSU, Old Town, Dining, Shopping, Trails and more. This unit includes Gas, Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash, Internet and Cable, covered parking, indoor pool, outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, laundry on site, and a storage closet in basement of building.Call The Source today to set up your showing.



No Pets Allowed



