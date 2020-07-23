All apartments in Fort Collins
Fort Collins, CO
421 South Howes #706
421 South Howes #706

421 South Howes Street · (970) 797-3383 ext. 9707973383
Location

421 South Howes Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Downtown Fort Collins

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 421 South Howes #706 - 421 South Howes #706 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Amenities

421 South Howes #706 - 421 South Howes #706 Available 09/01/20 421 South Howes Street #706 - Desirable Park Lane Towers 1 bedroom 1 bath condo unit available August 15, 2020. This downtown unit is blocks from CSU, Old Town, Dining, Shopping, Trails and more. This unit includes Gas, Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash, Internet and Cable, covered parking, indoor pool, outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, laundry on site, and a storage closet in basement of building.Call The Source today to set up your showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 South Howes #706 have any available units?
421 South Howes #706 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 South Howes #706 have?
Some of 421 South Howes #706's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 South Howes #706 currently offering any rent specials?
421 South Howes #706 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 South Howes #706 pet-friendly?
No, 421 South Howes #706 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 421 South Howes #706 offer parking?
Yes, 421 South Howes #706 offers parking.
Does 421 South Howes #706 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 South Howes #706 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 South Howes #706 have a pool?
Yes, 421 South Howes #706 has a pool.
Does 421 South Howes #706 have accessible units?
No, 421 South Howes #706 does not have accessible units.
Does 421 South Howes #706 have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 South Howes #706 does not have units with dishwashers.
