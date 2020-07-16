Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel some paid utils range

3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Townhome in SE Fort Collins - This Stunning 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage town home is minutes from 1-25, shopping, parks, schools and so much more.in the Observatory Village neighborhood. The kitchen is very open with stainless steel appliances, a gas stove and granite counter tops The master bedroom is very inviting and cozy with a 5 piece master bath. Enjoy outdoor living under the custom pergola. Bring your small dog with a pet fee. There is also plenty of storage in the unfinished basement. Water and Trash included in the lease. This property won't last long - Call Trilogy Property Management 970-404-1767 to schedule your showing today!



No Cats Allowed



