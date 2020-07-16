All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A

3809 Rock Creek Drive · (970) 404-1767
Location

3809 Rock Creek Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80528
Willow Brook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A · Avail. Aug 1

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Townhome in SE Fort Collins - This Stunning 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage town home is minutes from 1-25, shopping, parks, schools and so much more.in the Observatory Village neighborhood. The kitchen is very open with stainless steel appliances, a gas stove and granite counter tops The master bedroom is very inviting and cozy with a 5 piece master bath. Enjoy outdoor living under the custom pergola. Bring your small dog with a pet fee. There is also plenty of storage in the unfinished basement. Water and Trash included in the lease. This property won't last long - Call Trilogy Property Management 970-404-1767 to schedule your showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5026233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A have any available units?
3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A have?
Some of 3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A offers parking.
Does 3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A have a pool?
No, 3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A have accessible units?
No, 3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3809 Rock Creek Drive Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
