3538 Warren Farm Ct
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

3538 Warren Farm Ct

3538 Warren Farm Court · No Longer Available
Location

3538 Warren Farm Court, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Warren Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
media room
4-Bed 2-Bath Single-Family Home Midtown Ft Collins - Property Id: 105486

Beautiful single-family home on cul-de-sac in the heart of Midtown Fort Collins!
- 4 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
- Eat-in kitchen
- Large backyard patio
- Garage has extra overhead storage
- Recently painted with newer carpet and flooring
- Non-smoking
- Fenced backyard
- Within walking distance to the Horsetooth MAX bus stop, movie theaters, restaurants, grocery stores, parks, and a coffee shop!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105486
Property Id 105486

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5853562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3538 Warren Farm Ct have any available units?
3538 Warren Farm Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 3538 Warren Farm Ct have?
Some of 3538 Warren Farm Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3538 Warren Farm Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3538 Warren Farm Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3538 Warren Farm Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3538 Warren Farm Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 3538 Warren Farm Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3538 Warren Farm Ct offers parking.
Does 3538 Warren Farm Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3538 Warren Farm Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3538 Warren Farm Ct have a pool?
No, 3538 Warren Farm Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3538 Warren Farm Ct have accessible units?
No, 3538 Warren Farm Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3538 Warren Farm Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3538 Warren Farm Ct has units with dishwashers.
