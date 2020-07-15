3538 Warren Farm Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage media room

4-Bed 2-Bath Single-Family Home Midtown Ft Collins - Property Id: 105486



Beautiful single-family home on cul-de-sac in the heart of Midtown Fort Collins!

- 4 bedrooms

- 2 bathrooms

- Eat-in kitchen

- Large backyard patio

- Garage has extra overhead storage

- Recently painted with newer carpet and flooring

- Non-smoking

- Fenced backyard

- Within walking distance to the Horsetooth MAX bus stop, movie theaters, restaurants, grocery stores, parks, and a coffee shop!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105486

Property Id 105486



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5853562)