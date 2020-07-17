All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:00 AM

3107 Palm Court - 4

3107 Palm Court · No Longer Available
Fort Collins
Apartments with Parking
Luxury Places
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

3107 Palm Court, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Westgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Cute, affordable two bedroom apartment in an 8 plex nestled close to the foothills. Water, sewer, and trash are included. Tenant is responsible for electric. Community coin-op washer and dryer and each unit has a storage closet. No pets allowed. Available 7/10/20. This one will get snatched up quickly! Email Places Realty a Leann@placesrealtyllc.com or call 970-472-8165 to set up a showing!
Cute, affordable two bedroom apartment in an 8 plex nestled close to the foothills. Water, sewer, and trash are included. Tenant is responsible for electric. Community coin-op washer and dryer. Has a small storage unit. No pets allowed. This one will get snatched up quickly! Email Places Realty a megan@placesrealtyllc.com or call 970-472-8165 to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Palm Court - 4 have any available units?
3107 Palm Court - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 3107 Palm Court - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Palm Court - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Palm Court - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 3107 Palm Court - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 3107 Palm Court - 4 offer parking?
No, 3107 Palm Court - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 3107 Palm Court - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3107 Palm Court - 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Palm Court - 4 have a pool?
No, 3107 Palm Court - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Palm Court - 4 have accessible units?
No, 3107 Palm Court - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Palm Court - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 Palm Court - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 Palm Court - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3107 Palm Court - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
